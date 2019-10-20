In early August this year, the news of Christy Archbold’s passing was received with sadness in Dunlavin and district by our club, his neighbours and wide circle of friends.

He was predeceased by his son Tommy and daughter Christine, and is missed by his beloved wife Pat, daughters Mary and Eileen, sons Kevin, Paddy, John, Gary and Alan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

When the word ‘stalwart’ was created it was to be used sparingly, but in Christy’s case it can be used to its full. Starting with kicking a football and playing handball from a young age, Christy played for his club which took part in our first minor football final in 1948 v St Patrick’s, Wicklow town, losing out by 2-08 to 0-05 .

The tone was set for a long career with his club as a player , captain and club officer.

He played in the club’s first Intermediate final in 1959, losing to Kilmacanogue, but was on our Intermediate team the following year, in 1960 who beat Carnew Emmets 1-05 to 1-02, thus bringing the club to its first experience of Senior football.

He was our net minder in the 1970 Junior Football success v Laragh, winning by 1-10 to 05 that brought the club to its second experience at Senior football .

He continued playing for his club well into the mid-1970s.

He also excelled at the handball alley, long after his football career ended.

Christy then was honoured by his club with the position of Club President.

With this position and his vast playing experience, he became a sound advisor to those around him, be it at the side line or the meeting room.

Sympathyis extended to his family from all in Dunlavin GAA Club .

May he Rest In Peace.