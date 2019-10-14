Gardaí seek public assistance in locating missing youth



Gardaí in Tallaght are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Joseph Lawrence (below) who has been missing from the Fettercairn Road area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, since Friday 4 October 2019.

Joseph is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of stocky build with short black hair. When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt and a navy blue Superdry Jacket.

Anyone who has seen Joseph, or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.