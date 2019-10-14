Fundraising effort to repair broken glass at Baltinglass church

A fundraising campaign is underway to replace damaged windows in St Mary's Church in Baltinglass.

The vandalism at the Church of Ireland Church in July has shocked locals.

Rocks broke stained glass windows and damaged storm glazing in the incident over the summer.

The cost of the damage is expected to run into thousands of euro.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

A Songs of Praise service takes place on October 27th at 3.30 pm.

The organisers said: "Among the guest musicians will be the Bishop.

"Our theme is Reformation and Ecumenism as we celebrate the musical traditions that have come out of the different reformed traditions as well as the music and hymns we all share in common."