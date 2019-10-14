Gardaí in Naas seize 3 vehicles for no tax, insurance or NCT following checkpoint

Gardaí in Naas impounded 3 vehicles over the weekend following a checkpoint.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected 3 vehicles travelling without tax, insurance or NCT. According to gardai, one vehicle also had extremely worn tyres.

Meanwhile Gardaí in Monasterevin assisted by members from the Divisional Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed checkpoint at Skirteen,Monasterevin on Sunday, 13 October.

"A total of 15 detections were made. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to issue,"a garda spokesperson said in a post on social media.

Gardaí are urging all motorists to be #WinterReady and to check their tyre depth before taking to the roads.

