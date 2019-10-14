RAIN WARNING: Kildare's neighbouring counties hit with Weather Alert for heavy downpours today

It's set to be a wet, cloudy day with a risk of some spot flooding for parts of Co Kildare today with a weather warning in place for neighbrouring counties with heavy rain on the way for Kildare.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.

The weather warning is in effect until 11.59pm tonight, Monday 14 October.

Forecasters said: "Heavy rainfall will occur during the period indicated with the potential for heavy downpours locally and during shorter intervals. There is potential for flooding on already saturated or waterlogged grounds."

"Cloudy today with heavy and persistent rain and the potential for flooding, especially in western parts of the province. There is also a risk of some thunder. Highest temperatures 12 to 14 degrees."

Winds will be mostly light to moderate and variable in direction, but strong and gusty along southern coasts.

There will be further outbreaks of rain tonight with some heavy falls at first, but the rain will become patchier overnight with drier weather for most areas by morning. Mist and fog patches will form in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees.

TAny lingering patchy rain tomorrow morning will soon clear and it will become drier and brighter for a time. Cloud will increase from the west in the afternoon with wet and windy weather spreading across the province by evening.

Highest temperatures 12 to 14. Mostly moderate southwesterly winds will back southeasterly and freshen with the rain.