Energy drink giant has bought a Kildare factory premises

News has just broken that the Coca Cola plant in Athy has been sold to the US company, Monster Beverage Corporation, makers of the energy drink of the same name.

Coca Cola announced in May 2018 that they were ceasing their operations in Athy by the end of this year, which was, according to local councillor Mark Wall, “a body blow for the town with the loss of very good employment”.

“In fairness to Coca-Cola they invested €500,000 in a legacy project at the former Model School in the town, and while this will benefit the town in the future, today’s announcement is very positive and can be seen as the beginning of a bright new dawn for the town.”

The current Coca Cola plant in Athy

Monster beverages will take over the plant in its entirety and also the adjoining lands, Cllr Wall explained.

They will further access the plant in the coming months with a view to their needs into the future.

Cllr Wall said he had been told that this will be Monster Corporation’s first manufacturing site in Europe.

“I’m sure everybody will join me in welcoming this announcement and welcoming Monster to the town.

“I look forward to further positive announcements on what is a very good news story for Athy.”