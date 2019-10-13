New Naas Library set to open in mid-2021

The new Naas Library will be ready to open by the middle of 2021.

Work has not started on the new state-of-the-art facility at Naas Town Hall.

While a date to start the job is not yet available, it is very unlikely to begin before the end of this year — despite hopes that the project would commence in October or November..

The €5.9m project will provide will also host a range of other cultural and educational activities. The new building will also boast cultural and public space and will accommodate meeting rooms, exhibition, lecture and workshop spaces, hot desk facilities, printing and research supports and collections and gallery space.

Kildare County Council has already indicated that there is no proposal to demolish the existing library premises at the harbour.

KCC is examining a number of proposals for possible future uses for that building. There was some local opposition to the move because the current premises is purpose built and there are parking spaces in the area.

However it was welcomed by local politicians including Labour Party general election candidate Emmet Stagg who said it will “deliver an iconic library as well as cultural and public space in the heart of the historic town of Naas”.