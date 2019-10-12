KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Parental leave changes

Question: I heard that there will be changes to parental leave later this year. What are they?
Answer: A number of changes to parental leave are due to take place in 2019 and 2020. Currently parents (and people acting in loco parentis) can take 18 weeks unpaid parental leave on behalf of children up to age eight.
A phased extension to parental leave is planned. From September 1, 2019, parental leave increases by four weeks to 22 weeks.
From September 1, 2020, parental leave will increase again by four weeks to 26 weeks.
The age of eligible children increased from 8 to 12 years of age from September 1 last. Currently, if your child has a disability or a long-term illness, you can take parental leave up until their sixteenth birthday — there is no change to this provision.
If you have already taken some, or all of the current entitlement of 18 weeks parental leave, you will get the additional weeks of parental leave, provided your child is still under the qualifying age.
A new paid Parental Leave Scheme that will allow parents to take two weeks paid leave each during their child’s first year is expected from November 2019.
Legislation needs to be enacted before this change can come into effect. You can follow the progress on oireachtas.ie.
Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, tel: 0761 07 8300; Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas; tel: 0761 07 8280.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
You can contact us using the details below: Leinster Leader, 19 South Main Street, Naas Co Kildare Email: advertising@leinsterleader.ie Telephone: 045 897 302
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Kildare area. For the best up to date information relating to Kildare and the surrounding areas visit us at Leinster Leaderregularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on