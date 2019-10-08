Newbridge Fire Station to hold Open Day

Newbridge Fire Station are this year's hosts to Kildare Fire Services Open day with members of the public invited to meet the firefighters this coming Saturday, October 12, at 10am.

The day promises to be filled with fun and great for all the family.

Come meet your local crew of Newbridge, chat with the Firefighters, see the trucks and all the equipment that is used on a daily basis.

The crews will be doing live demonstrations on the day also including what happens when you put water on a chip pan and Road traffic collision demonstrations! Keep an eye on the Newbridge Fire Station page on Facebook for further information.

Tea's, Coffee's, biscuits, and much more available on the day also. Entry is Free.