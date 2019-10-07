Operation Transformation looking for Kildare people to be leaders on new series

Operation Transformation is taking a 20/20 vision to health in the new year.

Presenter Kathryn Thomas is back to spearhead the latest campaign to get the nation moving. Once again, we are encouraging the Irish public to get up, get active and get healthy.

Over the course of the 8-week show, we’ll be giving the nation the tools they need to get moving, lose weight and feel great.

Applications are now open to become a part of the big Operation Transformation journey, as a nationwide search gets underway to find the next five brave new leaders to inspire the country to health and wellness in 2020.

So, if you think the time is right for you to turn your life around and make it YOUR year to get fit and healthy, then now is the time to apply.

Apply for Operation Transformation via - https://submit.link/dVNOH

For more information, you can contact

Email - ot@vipmg.tv

Phone - 018641444