North Kildare search locates missing youth

A search commenced in the last few hours in North Kildare for teenager, Ben Flanagan has resulting in the youth being found, safe and well.

Aisling McNiffe, a well known champion of fighting for equality and better services for children with disability, shared the mother's appeal on social media earlier today:

"My eldest son, Ben Flanagan from Rinawade age 13 hasn't come home from school today, has anyone seen him?"

She appealed: "Can we ask people to keep a lookout and share this notice please?.... can you check any green areas you can...."

Celbridge GAA, Ardclough Community Group and several groups in North Kildare began sharing the post.

Ben's bicycle was reputedly found in St Catherine's Park today. A search party gathered at Leixlip GAA tonight and the search resulted in the safe location of Ben.

Thankfully, he is home safe and well.