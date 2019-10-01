Garage shop broken into in Kildare town

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a garage shop in Kildare town was broken into in the early hours of Friday morning, September 27 at 5.20am.

The shop was broken into through the shop window and some cash and cigarettes were stolen in the raid,

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and information on the incident. Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.

