Kildare gardai appeal after passenger robbed on train

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a passenger was two electronic tablets were taken from a passengers bag on the late morning train on September, Thursday 26.

The passenger mounted the train in Kildare and was going down the country when the devices were stolen somewhere between Kildare and Portlaoise.

If you have any information contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.

