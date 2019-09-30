Three Kildare schools ranked among the top 100 schools in the country

Three schools located in Co Kildare have been ranked amongst the Sunday Times top 100 secondary schools in Ireland.

Three Kildare schools also made it into the ranks, with Clongowes Wood College in Clane ranked 22nd, Newbridge College coming in 37th and Maynooth Post Primary School was ranked 84th.

In The Sunday Times report published yesterday, Laurel Hill Colaiste in Limerick was rated the best school in the country for the sixth year in a row, with more than 95% of students later going to university.

Meanwhile St Wolstan's Community School just missed out on a place inside the top 100, coming in at 103rd.