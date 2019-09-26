Irish weather forecast for the weekend from Met Éireann

Our weather looks set to remain changeable over the weekend and into next week, Met Éireann has said.

There will be heavy rain for a time on Friday, with some poor driving conditions, but turning more showery in the afternoon. Breezy, top temperatures 13 to 16 C., in fresh and gusty mainly westerly winds.

It will be breezy overnight on Friday, with fresh and gusty southwest to westerly winds. Some clear spells, but occasional heavy showers also. Lowest temperatures 8 to 11 C.

There will be some bright or short sunny spells on Saturday, but showers too, some heavy in northern counties. A spell of heavy and thundery rain will affect Munster and south Leinster in the early afternoon and this will affect all but the northwest by nightfall.

Some spot flooding is possible in southern and eastern areas. Top temperatures 13 to 17 C. Fresh southwest winds will moderate during the day, but will increase strong and gusty in the evening or early night in southern coastal counties. Very wet in southern and eastern areas overnight with an ongoing risk of spot flooding. More showery elsewhere, with lows of 8 to 11 C.

Sunday will be fresh and breezy, with showers, some heavy. Occasional bright or sunny spells also. Top temperatures of 14 to 16 C. Cold and mainly dry overnight, with some patches of mist and fog. Lows of 4 to 8 C., in slackening northwest or variable breezes.

Looking ahead to the early days of next week, Met Éireann says it will remain changeable and unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain at times.