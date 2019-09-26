New ESB smart meters to be rolled out in South Kildare

Athy, Kilcullen, and Castledermot have all been selected as first locations for the roll out of the ESB network smart meters.

As part of the National Climate Action Plan, ESB Networks has recently commenced a major meter replacement programme, which will result in the upgrade of 2.4 million electricity meters to modern smart ready digital technology.

The technology upgrade will enable the development of new smart electricity services from 2021 that will bring benefits to the consumer, the environment, and the economy. Smart meters will support the migration to a carbon free electricity network and will support smart grids, the electrification of heat and transport, local renewable generation and microgeneration.

These new electricity meters are being rolled out across Europe and internationally and when the programme completes in 2024 all domestic and business premises in Ireland will have a new modern meter installed.

Homes and businesses in your constituency (including areas in Athy, Kilcullen and Castledermot) have been selected as amongst the first locations for the roll out of the upgrade programme.

The upgrade work in counties Kildare and Wicklow will start in November and will be carried out by ESB Networks technicians or electrical contractors working on our behalf. The work will take approximately 45 minutes to complete and will involve a temporary interruption to electricity.

ESB Networks will shortly be writing to customers in the relevant areas to inform them of the plans. A reminder letter will also be sent to customers notifying them of their upcoming meter replacement.