KILDARE JOB OPPORTUNITY: Life Credit Union looking for Business Development Manager

Life Credit Union is looking for a Business Development Manager for it's Newbridge office.

Established in 1968, Life Credit Union is now one of the largest in Ireland, with more than 37,000 members, and assets of more than €150 million.

Offering a range of ethical financial services, membership is open to anyone living or working in Naas, Maynooth, Newbridge and surrounding areas. Our main services are savings accounts and flexible loans for members.

As a Credit Union, we are different. The more members do business with us, the more we can give back to the community. We are a not-for-profit organisation, so the money we make goes directly back to our members. That’s what sets us apart from our competitors. That’s what makes us unique.

Life Credit Union are now recruiting a Business Development Manager. Reporting directly to the CEO, the Business Development Manager will be responsible for identifying and gaining key strategic opportunities for the credit union.

For full details about this exciting job can be obtained by clicking here