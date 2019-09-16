SOUTH KILDARE CITIZENS ADVICE: Short term lettings

The regulations cover people who let out property for short stays (less than 14 days) in RPZs, which are areas where rents are highest and rising quickly.
The Residential Tenancies Board has a rent pressure zone calculator where you can check if your property is in an RPZ to see if the regulations apply to you.
If your property is in an RPZ and you want to let it out on a short-term basis for the first time, you will need to get planning permission so it can be used for tourism and short-term letting purposes. If you are already renting your property on a short-term basis, you will need to apply for retention permission.
You apply for planning permission to the local planning authority, who will decide on your application within eight weeks. However, it should be noted that in areas of high housing demand, where there is high rent inflation, insufficient supply and lots of applications, it is unlikely that permission will be granted.
The regulations do not apply if your property is outside an RPZ. They also do not apply if your property is a holiday home, or is used for longer-term flexible lettings, or is a normal letting used for longer stays of more than 14 days.
The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government website has an FAQ document about the regulations.
