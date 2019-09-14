Funding confirmed for building of Prosperous town park

Funding for the completion and building of the Prosperous town park was confirmed to councillors at the monthly Municipal District meeting last Friday.

Mairead Hunt, from the Kildare County Council’s Strategic Projects and Public Realm team told the September 6 meeting construction documents have been prepared and it is expected the tender will be awarded by the end of October.

After that it will take around two months, depending on weather, to do the civil and landscaping works.

The next step will be a tender to buy the playground and gym equipment and this will coincide with the civil and landscaping works.

Funding of €100,000 was confirmed for the park in 2016.

Ms Hunt said the drainage work was completed at the end of December last and she assured Cllr Aidan Farrelly it would be dry.

She said that the playground equipment will go in first.

The council will wait for a while before putting in the adult exercise equipment.

The meeting was told there is demand for adult exercise equipment, judging by other areas.

Ms Hunt told Cllr Brendan Weld, chairman, Clane- Maynooth Municipal District, that the car park would be created initially as it was all part of one tender.

She expected the tender to be advertised in the next week or so.

Cllr Weld said it was great news to hear the money was available.

He said the initiative was started by the Chief Executive and the people of Prosperous should be congratulated.

The Council will, among other things, liaise with staff and students at St Farnan’s.