Former Newbridge sweet shop owner being laid to rest tomorrow

The owner of a popular sweet shop in Newbridge has passed away and will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Joe Kearns, who ran his traditional shop opposite the Garda Station for several years, died peacefully on Wednesday.

Former customers recalled how he sold sweets from large jars some toys and he served ice cream he use to cut from a block.

Damian Molyneaux said: "Joe was always patient and very gentle towards us when we were kids when we went to buy our sweets."

He added: "When we were young as a child we could do all our Christmas shopping between Kearns and next door in Eddie O'Connor. You could do it all on Christmas Eve."

Joe is sadly missed by his loving wife Frankie, brother Fr Tom Kearns OP, his sister Elizabeth Kearns, brothers-in-law Diarmuid Kenneally and John Finegan, sister-in-law Olive McGuinness.

He is also mourned by his nieces and nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Joe was predeceased by his sister Mary.

Joe's remains will be reposing at his residence today from 4pm to 7.30pm with prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass.

Burial takes place afterwards to St Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

People have been asked to make donations, if desired, to palliative care.

House will be private on Saturday morning please.

