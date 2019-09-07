Figures show house prices in Naas eased in June

The average price of a house in Naas, when all types of dwellings are taken into account, was €295,777 in June 2019. This compares with €320,180 in June 2018.

This is according to statistics taken from the Property Price Register, which records the sale, price and address of all residential properties bought in Ireland since January 2010.

The number of dwellings sold more than halved — from 89 to 41 between June '18 and June '19.

It is important to note that the Register is not intended as a "Property Price Index".

In a small number of transactions included in the register, the price shown does not represent the full market price of the property concerned for a variety of reasons.