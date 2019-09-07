Proud new chapter for Newbridge Irish dancing troupe in 70 year history

For over 70 years now Droichead Nua Irish Figure dancing class has been keeping the tradition of Irish figure dancing alive by teaching it to the young people of Newbridge and the surrounding areas on a voluntary basis.

It is one of six classes who go under the Kildare Irish Figure Dancing Council. The other classes are run in Brownstown, Skerries (Nurney area), Kilmead, Naas and Kilcullen.

Newbridge has been the longest running class after been set up by Jack Farrell, Joe Cardiff and Joe O’Brien to name but a few. It is now run by Caroline Morrissey, a member of Droichead Nua IFDC for over 35 years; Sharon Connolly, originally a member of Brownstown class and Cill Dara class, and Paula Doyle.

Caroline pointed out the group would be lost without committee members, Iris Monaghan, Lorraine Hughes, Suzie Redmond and Dee Regan.

“With approximately 100 members from the age of five up to those in their 20s, for over 70 years people have got so much joy and have made so many friends in this class,” said Caroline.

It is kept affordable so that no child is excluded due to financial restraints.

“That is why it is voluntary, and all money that comes in to the class goes straight back into the running of the class, paying for uniforms or parties and trips for our dancers,” she added.

“We have always felt that the Irish figure dancing was forgotten about when it comes to funding and recognition but this definitely changed this January for Droichead Nua IFDC.”

From getting the invite from Newbridge twinning back in January to join them on this years twinning trip to Bad Lippspringe as ambassadors for Newbridge, it has been all go.

Thirty one dancers signed up along with parents and some siblings making a total of 82 people.

The group started a fundraising campaign, with a Go Fund Me Page. They also had a raffle, stands at the Cottage market, a race night which Tom Dempsey sponsored and hosted, Night at the Dogs, stand at the June Fest family day and a class feis.

“We were blown away with the support we received from everyone. We got a grant from Sean Power and the Newbridge twinning. So many local businesses got behind us and supported us in some way or another, whether it be a cheque donation, prize for our raffles, donation of our lovely black t-shirts which were donated by Traditional Craft.

“So, from all that we were able to subsidise the cost of the trip for all our members, buy some new team gear for travelling, pay for buses etc. While this was all going on, we still had to concentrate on our normal competitions which only finished up in June,” said Caroline.

The dancers worked hard to get the exhibitions right and all their hard work paid off with them receiving standing ovations and calls for encore. The group gave special thanks to St Conleth's Community College and Tom Behan for accommodating practices.

The excitement was building as August 9 got closer. During the trip, they enjoyed a BBQ on boats, exhibition dances at a nursing home and in the forest, a lazer light show, fireworks, an environmental event loosening the algae from the rocks in a lake, a Safari Park trip, and the competition games between the Irish and the Germans which the Irish team won.

These were just some of the events enjoyed.

“From chatting to everyone afterwards, this was an amazing experience for all, some saying it was the best holiday they ever had. I am so thrilled and proud to have been involved in making it happen,” explained Caroline.

She said she was so proud of her dancers.

“I always say the reason I am involved in this class for so long and the reason I do what I do is, I get so much joy looking at the friendships that form through Irish figure dancing, especially with the very shy young dancers and new friendships were been formed again on this trip, and do you know what, it wasn’t only with the children , it was with the adults too that formed new friendships.”

She also heaped praise on the German twinning committee and the Newbridge Bad Lippspringe committee for making the trip so special.