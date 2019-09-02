Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mixed week across the country with the south and the east enjoying the best of the weather.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a cloudy start in most areas with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The best of the drier and brighter weather over the southern half of the country in the late afternoon. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 19 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest wind, but winds strong on west and northwest coasts at first, but on all coasts later.

Breezy overnight on Monday night with scattered patches of light rain or drizzle, mainly in the west and north. Mild with minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh southwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a mild day with highs of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate southwest winds. It will start out mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain. A clearance to sunny spells and just isolated showers will develop in the west and north during the afternoon and evening. Remaining patchy rain in the south and east will clear early on Tuesday night, but further scattered showers will arrive in the west and northwest overnight. Minimum temperatures will dip back to between 7 and 11 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, it looks set to be a bright and blustery day on the weather front for Ireland on Wednesday with good sunshine but also passing showers, some heavy. Top temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in brisk northwest winds. Showers clearing overnight to leave a dry and mostly clear night. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann states that it is expected to be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Top temperatures ranging 17 to 21 degrees in moderate westerly breezes. Outbreaks of rain will move into the west and northwest on Thursday evening, spreading eastwards across the country overnight. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate southwest winds veering northwest.

Met Eireann states that current indications suggest Friday will be a bright and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in fresh northwest winds.