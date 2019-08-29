At long last, Naas south junction to open on Kildare's M7 motorway

The new junction 10 (Naas South) on the M7 will open at 6am tomorrow morning, Friday, August 30.

An announcement from Kildare County Council says that it is subject to "completion of all necessary activities".

And they notes that on the M7 Eastbound carriageway, the new slip/merge is in advance of the existing on-slip/merge, so motorists should exercise caution on approach, expecting vehicles to merge earlier than previously.

Drivers from Newbridge Road will access this slip from the new roundabout on the R445 (the Naas to Newbridge road) before before crossing the M7 overbridge and reaching the Bundle of Sticks roundabout.

Read also: Gardai appeal for witnesses to fire in Kildare town apartment block

Drivers from Naas should take the R445 towards Newbridge and access from same new roundabout after crossing the M7 overbridge.

Once the new slip has opened, then the existing slip will be closed to all public traffic and retained as a site only access.

Signage will be installed to direct all motorists.