My Kildare Life interview with Green councillor Vincent P Martin

Vincent Martin is a newly-elected Green Party Kildare County Councillor. He is married with two young children. He is a Senior Counsel practising as a barrister for the past 20 years who commutes daily from Naas to work in Dublin city centre.

Vincent is co-founder of the New Beginning groups of lawyers which offered support and free legal advice to thousands of people who faced the imminent loss of their homes during the recession.

He is an avid beekeeper, a co-founder and education officer of the Wine Society of Ireland based in Naas and is a member of BirdWatch Kildare.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

My first County Kildare memory is my first day as a student at Maynooth University — enjoying the freedom of college life.

My first Naas memory was a date (cinema date in the old Dara cinema, Naas) with my then girlfriend — now wife — followed by a drink in Tommy Fletchers.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT KILDARE?

First and foremost the people — people make a place. I love the diversified variety of choices and experiences available in Kildare from the many fabulous restaurants and pubs; to enjoying walks around Punchestown racecourse and the Curragh; the vibrant North Kildare Beekeepers’ Association; the popular local wine society, not forgetting people’s appreciation of the environment and local heritage.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

So many brilliant choices — I have two favourite restaurants, The Brown Bear, Two Mile House and Bouchon, Naas.

WHY DID YOU CONTEST THE ELECTION FOR THE GREENS?

I have always been a passionate Green. As a father of two young children I am acutely concerned about the future safety of the planet especially for future generations and I am fully committed to doing all I can to ensure a safer, better, cleaner local and global environment.

I felt County Kildare wanted and needed a green voice and was absolutely delighted by the warm response and support I got in the ballot.

WHAT’S YOUR IDEAL DAY IN KILDARE?

A visit to the welcoming Swans, Fairgreen, Naas for a morning coffee with one of their fab pastries followed by a walk around the nearby lake where my young children love seeing the ducks and swans. Another favourite haunt of mine is a Saturday visit to Naas Farmers Market followed by spending a little time pottering around my garden. And if possible, squeezing in a creamy pint in one of wonderful local watering holes.