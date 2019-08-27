Ireland weather forecast for the rest of the week from Met Éireann

The weather is going to become increasingly unsettled as the rest of this week progresses, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Mist and fog patches also. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees. Light to moderate southerly breezes will be fresh at times along the coast.

After a dull and damp start with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle on Wednesday, it will gradually brighten up from the west during the afternoon and sunny spells will develop. A few well scattered showers will also occur. A little cooler and fresher than of late, with a maximum temperatures ranging 16 to 18 degrees in a light or moderate westerly breeze.

On Wednesday night, showers will become isolated and it will be mostly dry with good clear spells. However, later in the night, cloud will increase from the west and outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light southwesterly breezes increasing moderate towards morning.

Thursday will be a blustery day with showery outbreaks of rain. The rain will be most persistent in parts of the west and northwest with long dry periods occurring elsewhere accompanied by sunny spells. Top temperatures will range 16 to 19 degrees in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong at times near coasts.

Thursday night will continue blustery with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds which will be strong to near gale on some coasts. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail, with outbreaks of rain affecting western parts of the country, but generally dry conditions further east. Becoming milder with minimum temperatures around 13 to 15 degrees.

Friday is shaping up to be an increasingly wet day for much of the country. Eastern areas may start out fairly dry at first, but outbreaks of rain look likely to spread to most parts during the day. Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. Fresh and gusty southwest winds will fall away light southerly or variable for a time in the afternoon and evening. Wet and windy on Friday night, potentially very wet in some parts with a risk of spot flooding. Lows of 9 to 13 degrees.

At present, it looks as though heavy rain from overnight will gradually give way to bright or sunny spells and scattered showers during Saturday. Some of the showers could be heavy with the risk of thunder, especially over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures 14 to 17 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds veering west to northwest in the morning and moderating later in the day.

Cool on Sunday with sunny spells and scattered showers. Again some of the showers could be heavy, especially in the north. Highest temperatures just 13 to 16 degrees with moderate west to northwest winds.