Junction 14 is getting a makeover in Monasterevin

Massive renovations are currently being carried out at Junction 14 Mayfield on the M7 just outside Monasterevin.

Owned by, the Fitzpatrick brothers Donal and Liam, the renovations include 258 customer car parking spaces, 51 truck spaces and 11 coach spaces.

A portion of the seating area has been demolished to allow the expansion of Junction 14 Mayfield’s building. A substitute seating area has been put in place for customers. This additional area also has a section to allow kids to entertain themselves.

Upon completion, the remodeled Junction 14 Mayfield will house eight franchises to cater to their customers. Currently, the site holds a Spar shop, Fresh Food Department, Supermacs and Insomnia Coffee, Boston Donuts and supplies Texaco fuel.

An online media statement said that the new additions are being kept tightly under wraps, and promised an exciting reveal that will be well worth the wait. It added that the revamp itself can be seen as a great uplift for commuters with the additional food offerings, seating areas and a kids area.

"Imagery can currently be seen around the site that teases customers to how the finished site will look. Sporting a much more modern and appealing aesthetic, Junction 14 Mayfield will definitely be standing out as the top spot to Relax.Refuel.Recharge. on the M7," it stated.

Projected works are to be finished by early 2020.

