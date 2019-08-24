The future use of Curragh post office is not yet clear

There are no immediate plans for the future of the Curragh post office.

According to the Defence Forces, talks have yet to take place about what the premises may be used for.

In a statement, an Army representative said: “The Curragh post office building which has recently been vacated is vested in the Minister for Defence. Any future use of the building, including possible remediation works, has yet to be determined and will involve consultation between Óglaigh na hÉireann and the Department of Defence.”

It is understood that the building requires substantial refurbishment. Postmaster Sean Sheehy retired a month ago and the closure coincided with his standing down.

Services are now provided in a new premises 200 yards away adjacent to Darling’s launderette. The striking red brick building dominates that corner site in the Curragh Camp and it has considerable social and historical importance.

This is because it was the first purpose built post office completed in Ireland, with the exception of the GPO in Dublin.

It’s thought it was completed around 1900.

The office was also staffed by Liz Browne and Breda Sheehy, Sean’s wife and both are also retiring.

Sean had been the postmaster for the better part of 17 years, since March 2003.

Coincidentally, given the location of the building, Mr Sheehy is a former member of the Defence Forces, where he served for 21 years.

The post serves a wider area than the Curragh, including from the Brownstown, Maddenstown Suncroft and Athgarvan.