House prices drop slightly in Newbridge

Overall house prices in Newbridge area have dropped slightly for the first seven months of this year, according to figures on the Property Price Register.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

There were 120 sales in the period from January to July 2019, compared to 115 for the same period as last year.

The total sales figure dropped 19% from €39.7 million to €32.2 million for the same period in 2018.

That figure must be looked at in the light of an €8m residential sale at the Whitewater plaza last year.

But for the average dwelling, there was a slight drop.

The median price, below which and above which all houses are sold, fell 1% from €250,000 to €248,750.

If we excluded the top two sales for both years there was a 2% fall in the average price from €260,389 to €255,979.

Looked at another way, the average price of the properties in the mid third of the range was €247,079 this year, down from €249,733 last year.

The top sale during the seven months was a €1.25 million sale at Drennanstown Court, Robert Street, Newbridge.

The second highest was a price tag of €705,000 for 2 Millers Weir, Athgarvan.

There were 56 properties or 46% sold for under €240,000 and there 35 dwelling or 29% of the total sold for €200,000 or under.

Among the sale prices were €170,000 for a dwelling at 30 Ramblers Court, €168,000 for a house in Lakeside Park, €239,000 for a house at The Oaks, and €300,000 for a house at Treacey Meadows, Green Road.