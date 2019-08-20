An evening of local history in Prosperous as part of Kildare's Heritage Week
This Thursday, August 22 in Larry's Lounge
Prosperous has a long tradition of celebrating its history
Prosperous Heritage Festival in association with Heritage Week will present an evening of local history in Larry’s Lounge this Thursday, August 22 at 8pm.
The event will examine the Battle of Prosperous in 1798, including things like weapons and uniform display, picture display, living history, maps and flags, songs of 1798 and a Battle of Prosperous 1798 Q&A.
Search for Prosperous Heritage Festival on Facebook for more information or click here.
