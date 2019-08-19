Roses return to Kildare this week for Rose of Tralee tour

The Roses are coming to Kildare this week today on Monday, August 19 and tomorrow August 20, to enjoy the Lilywhite County’s many wonderful visitor attractions, great restaurants, food producers and suppliers before they head to Tralee for the 60 Year Celebrations of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The 32 women from Ireland, the USA, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East will enjoy a "behind the scenes" tour of a few key Kildare flagship locations on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th August. Members of the public are invited to come along and meet the Roses, take a selfie and grab an autograph during their two-day stay in Kildare.

The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will be the home to the Roses for two nights while Kildare County Council in association with Into Kildare, the county’s Tourism Board, will lay-out a memorable itinerary packed full of culture, history, food, fun and excitement.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival Commercial Manager, Steve Cronly, said: “Kildare certainly knows how to roll out the red carpet and make visitors feel welcome in one of Ireland’s most beautiful counties. We know that the Roses are looking forward to sampling the magnificent hospitality that we have enjoyed here in recent years. We thank Kildare County Council, Into Kildare, The Glenroyal Hotel and the many wonderful tourist attractions in Kildare for inviting the Roses enjoy your county again this year.”

Kildare Fáilte’s Rose of Tralee Tour commences today at 3.30pm in Newbridge Town Hall where the Newbridge Gospel Choir will give a welcome performance to the Roses in the company of The Leas Cathaoirleach of Kildare, Deputy Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, CEO Kildare Tourism and 2018 Rose of Tralee Kirsten Mate Maher.

The Number 1 Irish Army Band will escort the Roses to St Conleth’s Park where the Kildare County Camogie and Football team will demonstrate their skills and challenge the Roses to a competition. Once the sporting activities come to an end the Roses will head to Kildare Village for a much-deserved champagne reception, style session and VIP experience.

Tuesday’s programme is packed with the annual RTÉ Rose of Tralee TV Show Launch with the Roses and Dáithí Ó Sé at the stunning Castletown House, Maynooth. The Roses will visit Moone High Cross, enjoy lunch at the splendid Restaurant 1180 in Kilkea Castle and, later in the afternoon, race against each other on the simulators at the newly refurbished world-famous Curragh Racecourse.

The Rose Tour to Kildare would not be complete without the annual visit to Lullymore Heritage Centre to foot the turf, enjoy a trip along the bog train, bake some wholesome brown bread and take part in some Sean nÓs Dancing.

The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will not only offer a warm welcome to the Roses and their entourage, but the Festival Judges, RTÉ production team and TV Host Dáithí Ó Sé will be made to feel at home as they prepare for the Festival in Tralee.

Kildare Fáilte is looking forward to giving some of the Roses a sneak-preview of what the Lilywhite County has to offer with a Cruise on the Canal, Cocktails, Lunch in Lock 13 and a Tour of Kildare Brewing Factory on Sunday 18th August, the eve of the actual Rose Tour.

The Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey, said: “Our County’s collaborative approach to cross-selling and clustering its attractions under the Into Kildare brand is working very well for the Kildare’s tourist industry. Food is at the heart of Kildare’s tourist offering and Kildare Fáilte looks forward to introducing the Roses to our amazing restaurants and wonderful artisan food producers and suppliers during their stay.”

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will celebrate 60 Years from Friday, 23 to Tuesday 27, August when the 2019 Rose of Tralee is crowned in the Festival Dome live on RTÉ One TV.

