There will be sunny spells and scattered showers today, some of the showers heavy. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees. Fairly breezy, westerly winds.

Mainly clear and dry early tonight. Later in the night cloud will increase and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect Connacht and parts of Munster. Lowest temperatures 7 to 11 degrees, light breezes.

