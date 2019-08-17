REVIEW: What’s Centre Parcs like and can you get value for money?

The first thing you notice about Center Parcs Longford is that it’s an actual 400-acre forest and a very calming sense of peacefulness seems to descend from the surrounding trees.

You stop your car at the reception hut at the entrance and pick up your wristband fob which opens the front door of your self-catering lodge.

There are a total of 466 woodland lodges as well as 30 stylish apartments which will accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

You then drive to your home for your stay, unload your bags, and take your car to a car park on the perimeter of the resort.

The next thing is you hire your bike and you’re all set for the car-free weekend!

Activities

Guests are able to enjoy more than 100 paid-for family activities — both indoors and out — as well as a range of restaurants and shops.

The big attraction is completely free to all guests — the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, which is Ireland’s biggest indoor water park.

The relaxing Aqua Sana spa is also very popular and treatments can be booked during your stay.

Center Parcs currently has five destinations across the UK; Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, Elveden Forest in Suffolk, Longleat Forest in Wiltshire, Whinfell Forest in Cumbria and Woburn Forest in Bedfordshire.

The resort operators claim they welcome more than 2.2 million guests each year and that almost 100 per cent of guests express an intention to return.

Each of the self-catered lodges have been designed with family living in mind and and really are the perfect ‘home away from home’.

The most popular option is the Woodland Lodge which can be 2-4 bedroom and is designed to sleep up to eight guests.

The open-plan living space includes comfy sofas, a flatscreen TV and log-burning fireplace.The fully-equipped kitchen includes everything families will need during their break and each Woodland Lodge comes equipped with a private patio, complete with outdoor furniture and a barbecue stand, from which the surrounding wildlife can be spotted.

The Executive Lodges have extra touches of luxury such as an en-suite bath and shower room in all bedrooms, a daily housekeeping service and TVs in all rooms.

Some also come equipped with a private sauna and games room.

The detached, two-storey, four-bedroom Exclusive Lodges goes one step further private outdoor space with hot tub, premium sun loungers and patio area, as well as a private sauna and steam room.

Perfect for two

The Lakeside Apartments are perfect for couples, duos or small families looking to experience Center Parcs. Twin and double rooms are available, and all are equipped with self-catering facilities.

Apartment guests can relax, unwind and take some time out to enjoy the lake view and the many activities that take place on it from their very own balcony or terrace.

Martin Dalby, of Center Parcs CEO said: “We’re committed to providing families with top quality accommodation in the tranquil surrounding of the forest.”

Book off-peak

Booking a stay at Center Parcs has been compared to a package sun holiday in Spain but it’s impossible to compare both.

The cost of staying at Center Parks can rise to nearly €2,000 but at its cheapest, you can get a four-night stay from Monday to Friday during an off-peak period for around €350.

With this, you get unlimited free access to the Subtropical Swimming Paradise for 12 hours every day and you can save on the nearby restaurants by cooking all your food in the well-equipped kitchen in your high-spec lodge.

The stand-out feature is the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, Ireland’s largest waterpark, which is open from 9.30 to 9pm every day.

For more information, visit www.centerparcs.ie.