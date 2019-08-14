TRAFFIC ALERT: Two car collision on near Millennium Park slowing traffic
Accident occurred near Millennium Park
A two car collision along the Sallins Ring Road has slowed traffic this morning, motorists beware.
Naas Gardaí have confirmed that a two car collision on one of the Naas Ring Roads is slowing traffic this morning.
The incident occurred at around 8.15am. Tow trucks are expected to remove the two vehicles involved shortly but motorists are advised to note that traffic is slow.
The incident occurred near the turn to Millennium Park on the Sallins Ring Road.
