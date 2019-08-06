WATCH: Massive sewage leak into Kildare river

A local Monasterevin man has filmed a massive sewage leak into the Barrow in the centre of the town.

And he has posted the video on his Twitter account. Stephen Mulligan has says spotted the leak at approximately 7.30 last Sunday evening from the bridge on the R445.

Kildare County Council responded to Mr Mulligan on Twitter thanking him for bringing it to their attention, and say that the matter had been referred to the Environment Technical Team for investigation.

It's not the first time that there has been a similar leak in Monasterevin. In early June Irish Water confirmed that a sewer blockage on Dublin Street, Monasterevin on Thursday, June 13 was caused by gun barrel pipes and accumulation of wipes.

Speaking at the time about the blockage, John O’Donoghue Regional Operations Manager, Irish Water said, “Whilst the primary cause of the blockage in this instance was the gun barrel piping, it was exacerbated by the presence of sanitary products such as wipes and fats, oils and greases (FOGs).

I need this to be seen.. sewrage being pumped out into the Barrow at Monasterevin August 4th 2019 @ 7:28PM. @IrishWater claimed it was a blockage 2 months ago and had it cleared apparently . Yous are doing a wonderful job. I'm disgusted. @EPAIreland @InlandFisherIE @KildareCoCo pic.twitter.com/M3VxokLs1y — ste (@SteveyyMulligan) August 5, 2019