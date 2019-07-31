Light up the sky gathering to take place in Monasterevin

An annual gathering to remember Angel Babies gone too soon through miscarriage, stillbirth or in infancy will take place at the Riverside Park in Monasterevin on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 7pm.

If you've lost a child and wish for them to be mentioned please contact them via the Light Up the Sky Facebook page as no matter what stage or age, they are forever in your hearts.

"Please feel free to come along as we remember our Angels for Light up the sky 2019. We will mention the little Angels and play some soft music. We will also say a little poem or two for them. All in all it only takes about half an hour or so but it is such a moving and special half hour or so. Don't forget if ordering balloons from The Card and Party shop in Portarlington you will need to order in advance for the Bio Degradable balloons They have kindly agreed to sell these balloons at €1 each for Light up the Sky."

Anyone who wishes to bring an alternative such as bubbles is also welcome to do so.

SEE ALSO: Dry day expected for Kildare today