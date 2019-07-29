One in five Kildare pupils are in classes of over 30

Almost one in five of the 29,234 pupils educated in Kildare’s 100 primary schools are in classrooms with teacher pupil ratios in excess of 1:30, and some classroom ratios are as high as 1:34.

More than 40 schools in County Kildare have class sizes larger than the national average.

One Kildare school principal told the Leinster Leader that the most pressurised schools, size wise, are required to take in more pupils in order to get extra teaching resources.

In total, some 5,401 Kildare pupils are being taught in classes ranging in size from 30 to 34 pupils.

Eleven percent of Irish primary school children are learning in classes of less than 20 pupils, which is the EU average. In Kildare that proportion it’s half that again, at 5.7 percent.

According to a Leinster Leader analysis of figures from the Department of Education and Skills, St Laurence’s primary school in Sallins had the largest class sizes in Kildare for the school year just completed (2018/19).

It emerged that 65.1% of the 700 pupils in St Laurence’s are taught in classes with 30 pupils or more.

The school also had the largest average class size, at 29.9 pupils per teacher.

At Aghards National School in Celbridge, 55.4% of its 704 students were taught in classes with 30 or more pupils. It had an average class size of 29.8.

The issue is not confined to larger urban schools. Rathangan BNS, with 272 pupils, had 62.9% of them taught in classes of 30 or more and had an average class size of 29.4.

Allen NS, Kilmeague, was another rural school with high pupil-teacher ratios. The 247 pupil school had 63.8% of students taught in classes of 30 or more. Its average class size was 28.9.

Allen NS principal, Perpetua McDonagh, said their school was an example of a school where increases in the local population over recent years has resulted in increased demand for school places.

Ms McDonagh continued: “Like many schools that experience higher pupil teacher ratios, our school is inclusive and sought to provide places for all applicants, to the best of its ability, hence class sizes increased.

“However, both the Board of Management and staff are mindful that this should not negatively impact our teaching and learning standards but, inevitably it leads to pressure on our space.

“The school has had two extensions since 2007 with support from the Department of Education and Science (DES) and the Board is currently undertaking a lot of renovation work to the current building which is funded by the DES and, is making an application to the Department for additional classrooms and teaching spaces,” she said.

Ms McDonagh said that to access additional teaching staff schools have to meet the threshold pupil levels set out by the Department of Education and must retain these levels for a school year prior to becoming eligible for additional staff.

“Many of the 40 schools in Kildare find their pupil numbers are quite close to the threshold, but are just not quite there, to secure an additional teaching post. It is ironic that the most pressured schools need to take in more pupils and become even more pressured in order to access additional teachers.”

At Kildangan national school, 54.6% of the 227 pupils attending last year were taught in classes of 30 or more pupils. The school had an average class size of 28.8.

North Kildare Educate Together in Celbridge, which had 348 pupils, had an average class size of 28.7. Just over a third (34.5percent) of its pupils were taught in classes of 30 or more pupils.

At the Patrician Primary school in Newbridge, 40.1% were taught in 30 plus classrooms while the average class size was 27.8.

At Scoil Naomh Uilig in Newbridge, there were 5.1% of the 588 of the pupils taught in 30 plus classes and the average class size was 26.1.

* Averages were calculated using weighted average method.