Two Kildare anglers sweep the boards with gold in the Four Nations Home International competition

Two Kildare anglers played a crucial role in the recent Irish Rivers Team's win in the 2019 Rivers International competition.

Manager Michael Callaghan said: "Congratulations to our Rivers Team on their fantastic victory in the 2019 IFFA Rivers International which was fished on the Agivey River on Friday July 5.

"They romped to a resounding victory by a record margin of 36 placings in a very memorable match. Team captain Stuart McMurran was presented with the George Clarkson Trophy on behalf of the team and in the course of his victory speech, he praised the great angling of all of the team over the four sessions. He highlighted the fact that the five team members finished in the top six overall – surely a record in itself and concluded by thanking all who helped in any way."

Team members Seamus O Neill and Donal Monaghan are involved with the North Kildare Anglers, which are based in Newbridge.

"In addition to winning the team event we also won the trophies for the top rod and for the best fish. Donal Monaghan with a great score of 5 placings won the ‘Moc Morgan Trophy’ – the Brown Bowl’ of IFFA River angling, narrowly edging out Mark Sloan and Seamus O’Neill who both had 6 placings," added the manager.

"Glen McCrave, with a dish measuring 36cms won the Mike Childs Trophy for the best fish in the match, thus ensuring a clean sweep for Ireland. It was in fact the third year in a row that we won this trophy. Eamonn Conway won it in 2017 and Brian Russell was the 2018 winner. 2019 was also the third time in a row that we won gold at home, having won on the Liffey in 2015 and on the Agivey in 2011."

He said this wonderful victory must be attributed not just to the ability of the rivers anglers who are indeed up there with the very best in river angling but also to the manner in which all of them work as a team.

"I must mention here the great contribution made by our reserve Andrew Sloan not just during match week but in the weeks and months leading up to it. Thanks Andrew. The record books may show that I was team manager but the real manager was Seamus O’Neill and this victory must be attributed to the great work he has been doing in building on individual skills and a establishing a strong team-work ethic over the years. Seamus gets the most out of everyone in his own unique quiet but effective manner," he added.

"Seamus enlisted the help of Arden Pollock and Hubert Smith and they played a huge part in the preparations. Peter Doherty and Noel O’Neill also had a part to play. I was privileged to have been a part of his management team and to have shared in this great experience.

"Thanks to all in the Agivey Anglers Association club for their help and co-operation over the past year. Their support was immense and they contributed in no small way oi this victory. Thanks also to the controllers, riparian owners and all the many others who helped in any way."

He also gave special mention to Dave McBride of Southside Angling for his support and sponsorship of the Rivers Team.

The rivers team would like to wish its Lochs team all the best for the Autumn match in Menteith