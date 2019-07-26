Athy team competing in Seville in the European Dragon Boat Championships.

A team from Athy are currently competing in Seville in the European Dragon Boat Championships.

Kendra Warriors are a team of 22 representing Athy Dragon Boat Club in Seville at the European Dragon Boat Federation Championships. The team of 18 paddlers, 1 helm and drummer are delighted to be representing the Club, County and Country on the international stage.

They competed in the Premier category today Friday in the 2000 metre which is the only race that involves turns with a turn every 500m, the crews race in a pursuit style with each boat starting in 15 second intervals, the race should last approx 10 minutes, racing against 9 other teams from different countries.

On Saturday they are competing in the 200m at 3.25pm , a sprint style race that has two heats and fastest go into a major final, medals for 1st 2nd 3rd. Sunday sees the 500 metre race time still to be confirmed.

There are a total of 18 country’s 70 clubs 2800 paddlers involved over the weekend.