Green light for 345 car parking spaces for Kildare Village
New visitor facilities at outlet shopping development
Reporter:
Paula Campbell
27 Jul 2019
Email:
paula@leinsterleader.ie
Drawings of the proposed the new car park located on the Nurney Road, R415 at Greyabbey
Kildare County Council has given the green light for 345 new car parking space for the designer retail outlet centre the Kildare Village in Kildare town.
The development will consist of the provision of a managed car park with shuttle bus service on the Nurney Road, the R415, accommodating the 345 spaces on a site of .94 hectares.
The development also includes works to the existing vehicular access (off the R415), and the provision of a bus shelter with the associated set down area at Greyabbey townland in Kildare town.
Last October, An Bord Pleanála gave the green light for the third extension to the retail shopping outlet centre Kildare Village.
The plans for the €50m Kildare Village extension include the addition of 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 new car parking spaces as well as new ATM facilities at a site located to the north of St Brigid’s Primary School’s existing sports ground, south of Abbey View house and north east of the Kildare Tourist outlet village, accessible from the Nurney Road.
The council queried at the time how the discount retail outlet would provide for additional car parking spaces required for Phase Three.
A specific concern regarded the displacement of the temporary car park with 146 spaces for a two-storey car park with 460 spaces. It questioned if the two-storey car park should provide for 572 spaces, raising concerns that an under-estimation of car parking requirements could have knock on implications for congestion at the motorway interchange.
You can contact us using the details below: Leinster Leader, 19 South Main Street, Naas Co Kildare Email: advertising@leinsterleader.ie Telephone: 045 897 302
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Kildare area. For the best up to date information relating to Kildare and the surrounding areas visit us at Leinster Leaderregularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on