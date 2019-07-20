Kildare girl (10) scoops Young Designer of the year award

Two Mile House school pupil Imogen Lawlor won Project Fashion Young Designer of the Year 2019 at the White Sands hotel, Portmarnock, Dublin, on June 22.

Imogen is 10 years old and attends fashion classes in Naas.

She was tasked with making and modelling an outfit which was chosen from over 50 entrants in the competition.

The event was judged by fashion designers Leigh Tucker (Willow children’s wear), Karen Kirby (Kirbee Designs) and Grace Moore (personal stylist to actress Saoirse Ronan).

The awards event was presented by television presenter/comedian Jennifer Zamperelli.

The competition was preceded by a fashion show in which the entrants participated.

Imogen won a trophy, a €100 voucher for Hickey's, a sewing machine and her design is on display in the window of Hickeys Fabrics on Henry Street, Dublin, until mid-July.

Imogen's interest in fashion has been encouraged through her attendance at Project Fashion classes in Naas for the last year.

Project Fashion promotes fashion skills and creativity and was launched by clothing designer Paul Alexander.

It introduces children and teenagers to fashion design.

Imogen is the eldest child Odhran and Tara Lawlor and has twin seven-year-old brothers Oisín and Isaac.

Isaac recently won an All-Ireland silver medal in the national Community Games art competition.

Dad Odhran said: “Imogen is very artistic and creative and loves art and such subjects. Her mum is a garden designer so I would imagine that is where she gets her interest in design.”