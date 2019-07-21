Ticket sales for the Playing Field concert are on target, says Clane GAA

The organisers of the Playing Fields festival at Clane GAA have been given a licence by the courts to sell alcohol at the club and on the concert grounds from 8pm to 2am on Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25.

The licence was granted in the courts on June 20.

The Stunning, The Four of Us, The Frank and Walters and the Two Johnnies are already lined up for the concert.

Last week, Fintan Doran, spokesperson for the Clane GAA fundraising event, said that, as stated in a public meeting in April, the plan is to stop music at 11.30 pm. “We won’t be using the licence to extend to 2am,” he said.

He said sales were “very strong” with 1,500 tickets sold for the Saturday night and 1,000 for the Sunday. “We will exceed that,” he said.

In April, organisers said they expected 3,000 to attend and that the Saturday night would be busier than Sunday. They also said they expected that it would take an hour after the ending of the music for the area to clear.

While residents and Clane Community Council have asked questions about the social and clean up aspects of the concert, particularly outside of the club grounds, they were assured that it will be well organised to the highest standards. The club has hired a number of private companies to run the event.

An event management plan, not part of the licence condition, will involve volunteers, stewarting, security and clean up elements. “This will be finalised in the next three weeks,” Mr Doran said. They planned to have an information meeting for the public before the event.