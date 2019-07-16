Kildare carer announced as Carer of the Year Finalist

Richard Casey, who works in the Kildare office of Comfort Keepers has been announced as one of nine finalists for the company’s Carer of the Year Awards 2019.

The awards recognise individual carers for their outstanding service and dedication to their role.

The nine regional winners will now compete for the Comfort Keepers national award and the title of Carer of the Year at a gala awards ceremony at Kilashee House Hotel, on Friday 22 November 2019.

Speaking about his nomination Richard Casey said, “It is amazing to be nominated for Carer of the Year, for me it’s a huge achievement to even be nominated as everyone who works as a carer is deserving. My clients are really important to me, every day I give them 100% but I still feel that what they give me is so much more. I feel privileged to have met, cared for and formed friendships with them and their families. I also owe Comfort Keepers a lot, they are consistently supportive of my learning and development and always willing to help further educate me.”

Louise Carrick, Client Services Manager at Comfort Keepers Kildare office said, “Richard has built up a fantastic rapport with all of his clients. He mainly works with our children and adults with disabilities and provides respite and companionship. He has really made a difference in his client’s lives and they and their families speak very highly of his pleasant personality and easy going nature.

Brid Gould, CEO of Comfort Keepers said, “Richard is a fantastic addition to the Comfort Keepers team. His dedication to his clients is second to none. He really makes a difference to his client’s life, often going above and beyond, not only to make sure they have everything they need but also facilitating those special extra touches that really make a difference.

Each year we are astounded by the quality of the entries and by how many of our people go above and beyond the call of duty. And each year their colleagues, clients and managers see this and can’t help but nominate them. On behalf of Comfort Keepers I’d like to pass on our congratulations to everyone who was nominated and to all of our regional winners. I am so proud to be involved in such a special evening, recognising their extraordinary efforts.”

The Comfort Keepers Awards ceremony, now in its 9th year, also recognises employees in various support roles throughout the organisation, for their outstanding performance and dedication to quality care in their communities.

Staff who are celebrating 10 years with Comfort Keepers will also be present at the awards ceremony to celebrate their dedication to the company and their clients.

Since 2005, Comfort Keepers has been helping people in Ireland and has always sought to ensure that all of its work practices exceeded expectations.