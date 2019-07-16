Kildare man in climate change protest

A Kildare man was once again in the thick of the action during a number of protests that took place on Monday, July 8.

Cormac Nugent from Newbridge was part of a performance outside a forestry conference at the Botanic Gardens in Dublin which, earlier in the day, was infiltrated by members of Extinction Rebellion, a campaigning organisation of which he is a member.

They members stood up during the conference and read out speeches criticising the industry for planting non native species of trees which is considered harmful to wildlife and biodiversity.

Extinction Rebellion believes that the government is “greenwashing” the issue of forestry. It claims that, although the Government supports forestry, the type of trees being planted don’t promote biodiversity or process as much carbon as they should.

“It was a bit of a mad day,” Cormac admitted.

Outside, in a play performed on the street, Cormac was one of several members of the group who dressed as a tree and were was attacked by a fellow actor dressed as a business man wielding an axe who ‘chopped down’ the trees.

Later the same day Cormac was one of a group of five members of Extinction Rebellion that glued themselves together and to the entrance to the Department of Climate Action and Communcations.

“We wanted to show that we’re going to highlight the lack of action,” Cormac said.

“We were highlighting the climate emergency bill introduced by Bríd Smith TD of People Before Profit and which was vetoed by the Government. “It’s the absolute minimum we need to do,” he said. “They’ve blocked that bill along with other bills. So we were there to highlight the inaction.”

Cormac was highly critical of the Government saying that although they had committed to targets they had done “absolutely nothing to meet them”.

“Also, we need to be looking to 2030 rather than 2050.”

The group stayed at the Department until 8.30 that evening.

“When we knew the gardai were not going to arrest us we decided to leave.”

They wrote ‘To Be Continued’ at the entrance to the Department before leaving.

Cormac confirmed that more actions are planned by the group, as soon as this week, as well as a number of big actions in September and October.

Farmer support

Conor said that Extinction Rebellion also supported the farmer’s protest that occured last week.

“The government has screwed them by encouraging them to invest in larger herds and equipment and now they’re stuck with it and they’re really starting to struggle with it. Farmers are the backbone of Irish society and we want to work with them rather than against them,” he said.