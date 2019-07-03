All set for this weekend's Kildare Relay for Life 2019

For all the teams in Relay for Life 2019 the hard work and dedication has paid off and now attention turns to the actual twenty four hour event next weekend, according to one of the chief organisers, Peter O’Neill.

Relay takes place in Punchestown Racecourse on July 6 and 7 with a 1pm start and finish.

“Teams have had some unusual and novel ideas for their fundraisers and indeed still have a few surprises over the weekend of Relay,” said Peter.

“Once again communities from many parts of the county come together to celebrate, remember and continue to fight back against cancer. We celebrate our survivors, we remember those who have died and our relay is the fight back.”

Thousands of candle bags have been sold and will be laid out by the scouts to form the relay track. The first group to lead off the event will be the survivors and this year almost 200 have signed up. Each team will then have at least one member on the track for the 24 hours and the Candle of Hope Ceremony will take place at dusk and a very large crowd is expected.

Chairperson, Amy Mahon is looking forward to welcoming all teams and supporters and again relay is a totally free event.

“We are urging people from County Kildare to come to Punchestown and savour the wonderful atmosphere of the event and see the way people come together to talk about their journey with cancer exchange stories and help one another,” said Amy.

“There will no doubt be some tears but also much laughter as the candles burn brightly through the night.

“As we have now started an initiative through the schools regarding the dangers of smoking, drugs, healthy diet, children are encouraged to come along with parents and support Relay.”

Last year the relay was cut short due to high winds and bad weather so this year the organisers are hoping for an uninterupted event.