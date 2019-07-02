Kildare father-of-three dies climbing Mount Elbrus in Russia

A Co Kildare mountaineer has died after becoming lost in fog on a Russian mountain.

Father-of-three Alan Mahon (40), from Monasterevin was among a group of ten, including five Irish climbers, who got into difficulty during bad weather when descending Mount Elbrus on Sunday.

Elrus is widely considered to be one of Europe’s highest mountains.

Mr Mahon's fellow climbers, from Meath, Longford and Westmeath, are safe and well.

