Man escapes gardai in Newbridge after dropping bag with €4,500 worth of cannabis herb
Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a man who was stopped for a drug search in Newbridge on June 24, 2019 at 7pm managed to get away leaving behind a bag with €4,500 worth of cannabis herb.
Gardai stopped the man on Station Road in Newbridge with the intention of carrying out a drug search of the person but he ran away.
According to gardai he dropped his bag which had €4,500 worth of cannabis herb inside.
He managed to get away from the gardai across the rail line.
Gardai are now looking at CCTV from the area.
