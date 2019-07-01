Appeal for information on Newbridge resident who went missing in the UK

Friends and family of David Paul Browne are appealing for help in tracing the Newbridge resident who recently went missing in the UK.

Dave is from New Eaton, Nottingham and was last seen at Holyhead Port having boarded a ferry from Dublin last Saturday afternoon, June 29.

He was speaks with a Nottingham accent and was wearing a burgundy jacket (like the one pictured below), brown trainers and was carrying a black wheelie suitcase and a black/grey backpack.

If you have any information that might help the search, you can contact the police in the UK on 101 (with the UK prefix) and quote incident number 9153006.

David Paul Browne