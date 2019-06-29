Local artists exhibit at Newbridge's June Fest

This year’s June Fest art exhibition was a huge success with 31 amazingly talented artists diplaying their wonderful work on June 16.

The organisers were also thrilled with the terrific music provided by Patrick Kavanagh, refreshments provided by Fresh and Yummy, which all added to a wonderful day for all the community and visitors who came along to view the artwork.

Lucina Russell, Arts Officer for County Kildare officially launched the event.