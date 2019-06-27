New EBS office to open in Maynooth with four new jobs to be created

EBS has announced it will officially open its new office in Maynooth on Wednesday July 10.

The bank is inviting local residents and businesses to attend between 5.30pm and 7.30pm for some light refreshments and to meet the new local EBS team.

It said the opening of the office has created four new jobs and will be EBS’s third office in Kildare, complementing its existing offices in Newbridge and Naas.

The new Maynooth office will be led by Bernard Woods, who has been with EBS for over 25 years. Connie Hynes who has been with EBS for over 20 years will be the new Customer Service Manager for Maynooth and Noami Battle will be the EBS Maynooth Mortgage Master.

Ms Battle said “We’re excited to be showing our commitment to the people of Kildare by expanding our footprint with the opening of our new Maynooth office. This is our third Kildare office and we’re excited to be offering the people of Maynooth a convenient solution to their everyday banking and mortgage needs. We look forward to seeing everyone on Wednesday 10 July for our official opening.”

Those looking to attend the opening should RSVP by July 5 by emailing maynooth@mail.ebs.ie or by ringing (01) 505 2140.